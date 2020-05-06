AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.5% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 128,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,304,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

