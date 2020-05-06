AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 383,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.