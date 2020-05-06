AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.