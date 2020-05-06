AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

