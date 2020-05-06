AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

