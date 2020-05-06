Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE ALV opened at $57.37 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

