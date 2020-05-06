Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

