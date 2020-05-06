Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $0.50. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Avianca traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89, 30,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 887,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Avian Securities lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avianca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avianca during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

