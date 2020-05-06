AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Get AXA alerts:

CS opened at €15.84 ($18.42) on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.57 and a 200-day moving average of €22.73.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.