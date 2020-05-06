Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXSM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 195,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,754. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

