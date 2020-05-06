B. Riley Comments on PRGX Global Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRGX Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PRGX opened at $3.59 on Monday. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

