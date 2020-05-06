B. Riley Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $36.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

