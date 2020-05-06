B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of MFIN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.55. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

