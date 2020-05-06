Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

