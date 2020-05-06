Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.