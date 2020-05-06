Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

