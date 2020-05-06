Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 641 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

HD opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

