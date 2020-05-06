Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $322,118,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.