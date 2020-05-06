Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.