Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the bank on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 16,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,952. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.