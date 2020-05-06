Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY) Critical Comparison

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bancolombia and Boc Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 2 2 0 2.20 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bancolombia presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.58%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bancolombia pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 14.84% 11.50% 1.38% Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and Boc Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.65 billion 0.88 $935.21 million $3.86 6.31 Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.44 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Boc Hong Kong on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

