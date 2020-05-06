BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

