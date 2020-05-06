BancorpSouth Bank Buys 1,818 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.