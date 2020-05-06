BancorpSouth Bank Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

