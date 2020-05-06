BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 70,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $97,908,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 128,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.