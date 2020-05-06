BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

