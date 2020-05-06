Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $44.83 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

