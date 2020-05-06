Bank7 Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.29. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.