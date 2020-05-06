Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,305.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

