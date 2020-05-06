Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Down 0.3%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 17,079 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,813,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 8,846,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,313,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

