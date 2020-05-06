Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €29.20 ($33.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.33. The firm has a market cap of $948.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. Befesa has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($26.45) and a 1 year high of €38.70 ($45.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

