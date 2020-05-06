Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and American Bio Medica (NASDAQ:ABMC) Head to Head Comparison

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -142.68% -62.15% American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and American Bio Medica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.27 million ($2.95) -5.67 American Bio Medica $3.87 million 1.58 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics and American Bio Medica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats American Bio Medica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

