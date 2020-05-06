Berenberg Bank Increases Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,680

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POLY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,577.38 ($20.75).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($21.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,439.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,277.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.