BIOLASE (BIOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 473,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,767. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIOL. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

