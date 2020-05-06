BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $1,117,607.52 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296,401 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

