Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 549,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

