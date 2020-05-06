Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Bluestone Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 target price on Bluestone Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of CVE:BSR opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

