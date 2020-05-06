BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.63 ($50.73).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €28.17 ($32.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.86. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.