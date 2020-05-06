BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.63 ($50.73).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €28.17 ($32.76) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.86. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.