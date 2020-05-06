BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.63 ($50.73).

BNP stock opened at €28.17 ($32.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.86. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

