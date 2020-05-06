Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $31.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $33.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $828.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $894.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.64. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.