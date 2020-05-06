Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCC stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

