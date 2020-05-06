Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72, 42,495 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,074,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,196,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

