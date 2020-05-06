Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Broadwind Energy has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.85. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWEN. ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

