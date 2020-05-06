Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.07 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $133.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

