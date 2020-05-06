Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.74 on Monday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 890,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

