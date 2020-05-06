Brokers Set Expectations for Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

