Brokers Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 15.80%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,625. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

