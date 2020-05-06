Brokers Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 3,125 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

