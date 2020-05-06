Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

BPY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

